Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Decreases Stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lessened its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,653 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in DaVita by 265.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in DaVita by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in DaVita by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on DaVita from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DaVita currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.83.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total transaction of $50,297.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,177.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder R. Ted Weschler sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $17,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,991,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,278,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 204,350 shares of company stock valued at $17,982,347 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DVA opened at $90.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.33. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.98 and a 12 month high of $92.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.91.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.65. DaVita had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

