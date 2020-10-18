Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Cuts Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.0% of Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,181,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,265,000 after buying an additional 152,597 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,801,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,694,000 after buying an additional 54,563 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at $429,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at $3,485,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Independent Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.93.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $148.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.57 and a 200 day moving average of $146.59. The firm has a market cap of $389.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.68. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8 EPS for the current year.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,233,336.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

