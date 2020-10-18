Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Buys Shares of 14,612 Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 14,612 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,584,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $406,628,000 after acquiring an additional 137,837 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,660,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $208,671,000 after acquiring an additional 112,055 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,642,914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $150,647,000 after acquiring an additional 378,729 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,689,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $59,285,000 after acquiring an additional 686,101 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,567,138 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,327,000 after acquiring an additional 573,858 shares during the period. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

HOLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen upgraded Hologic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hologic from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hologic from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.36.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 4,924 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total value of $350,785.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HOLX opened at $66.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.47. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.49 and a 52-week high of $73.63. The company has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.34.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.37. Hologic had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 20.03%. The firm had revenue of $822.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, surgical products, and light-based aesthetic and medical treatment systems for women in the United States and internationally. The company offers Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima quantitative viral load tests for HIV, Hepatitis C, and Hepatitis B; ThinPrep System for use in cytology applications; Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth; and various diagnostic tests for acute respiratory ailments.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.