Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Buys New Position in Escalade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESCA)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Escalade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESCA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC owned 0.11% of Escalade as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Escalade by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Escalade by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Escalade by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Escalade by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 7,505 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Escalade in the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.43% of the company’s stock.

Escalade stock opened at $20.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $287.75 million, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.27. Escalade, Inc. has a one year low of $4.69 and a one year high of $21.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.21.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $83.52 million during the quarter. Escalade had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 7.39%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Escalade, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 11th. This is an increase from Escalade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Escalade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.00%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ESCA. TheStreet upgraded Escalade from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Aegis began coverage on Escalade in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures, imports, and distributes various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

