Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Acquires Shares of 15,669 Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,669 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dell in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Dell by 154.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC increased its position in shares of Dell by 746.0% during the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dell by 42.1% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Dell by 258.1% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

DELL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dell from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Dell from $54.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Dell from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Dell from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Dell has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.29.

In related news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total transaction of $6,804,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,169 shares in the company, valued at $11,918,498.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 126,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $8,474,827.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 522,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,129,830.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 573,132 shares of company stock worth $38,307,424. 48.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $70.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.93. The company has a market cap of $52.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.89. Dell Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $71.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $22.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. Dell had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 129.04%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Dell Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

