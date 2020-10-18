Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Acquires New Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,133 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 67,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 80,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $64.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $66.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.35. The stock has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 1.51.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.14. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Joseph J. Frank sold 1,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $99,369.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,771. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan E. Michael bought 472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.19 per share, with a total value of $27,465.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 42,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,075. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 234,129 shares of company stock valued at $14,695,451. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SSNC shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.73.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

