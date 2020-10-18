Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Hub Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Hub Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hub Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Hub Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Hub Group during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hub Group stock opened at $53.01 on Friday. Hub Group, Inc. has a one year low of $36.51 and a one year high of $60.42. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.14.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.37. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $779.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HUBG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hub Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hub Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

In related news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $317,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,347,466.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

