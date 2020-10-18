Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) vs. HMG/Courtland Properties (NYSE:HMG) Financial Review

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) and HMG/Courtland Properties (NYSE:HMG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Boston Properties and HMG/Courtland Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Properties $2.96 billion 4.08 $521.53 million $7.01 11.08 HMG/Courtland Properties $80,000.00 136.57 $270,000.00 N/A N/A

Boston Properties has higher revenue and earnings than HMG/Courtland Properties.

Dividends

Boston Properties pays an annual dividend of $3.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. HMG/Courtland Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Boston Properties pays out 55.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Boston Properties has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Boston Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Boston Properties and HMG/Courtland Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Properties 35.18% 12.72% 4.68% HMG/Courtland Properties -738.72% -2.83% -1.92%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.9% of Boston Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.7% of HMG/Courtland Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Boston Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 59.0% of HMG/Courtland Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Boston Properties has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, HMG/Courtland Properties has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Boston Properties and HMG/Courtland Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boston Properties 0 7 8 0 2.53 HMG/Courtland Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

Boston Properties currently has a consensus price target of $110.47, indicating a potential upside of 42.23%. Given Boston Properties’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Boston Properties is more favorable than HMG/Courtland Properties.

Summary

Boston Properties beats HMG/Courtland Properties on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space. The Company's portfolio totals 52.7 million square feet and 200 properties, including fourteen properties under construction.

About HMG/Courtland Properties

HMG/Courtland Properties, Inc. and subsidiaries, is a Delaware corporation organized in 1972. The Company's business is the ownership and management of income-producing commercial properties and it will consider other investments if they offer growth or profit potential.

