BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) PT Set at €47.00 by Credit Suisse Group

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) received a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective from research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 45.94% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €43.49 ($51.17).

BNP Paribas stock opened at €32.21 ($37.89) on Friday. BNP Paribas has a one year low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a one year high of €69.17 ($81.38). The business has a fifty day moving average of €34.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of €33.00.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

