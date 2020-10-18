BK OF SANTA CLA/SH (OTCMKTS:BSCA) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.34

Shares of BK OF SANTA CLA/SH (OTCMKTS:BSCA) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.34 and traded as low as $8.10. BK OF SANTA CLA/SH shares last traded at $8.10, with a volume of 200 shares.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.34.

BK OF SANTA CLA/SH Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BSCA)

Bank of Santa Clarita, a community oriented commercial bank, provides various business and personal banking services for small-to-medium size businesses, professionals, entrepreneurs, and high-net worth clients in Santa Clarita and surrounding communities in California. The company offers business and personal checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, certificates of deposit account registry services, insured cash sweep accounts, and retirement savings accounts.

