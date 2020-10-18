Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $7.29, but opened at $5.59. Biomerica shares last traded at $5.55, with a volume of 24,367 shares traded.
The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Biomerica had a negative net margin of 34.95% and a negative return on equity of 36.23%.
Separately, Aegis lifted their target price on shares of Biomerica from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th.
The company has a market capitalization of $68.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.39 and a beta of -0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.54.
About Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA)
Biomerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal samples from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the human body in extremely small concentrations.
