Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) PT Lowered to $235.00 at Bank of America

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price reduced by Bank of America from $255.00 to $235.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Biogen from $307.00 to $260.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Biogen from $357.00 to $355.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. William Blair restated a hold rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, July 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Biogen from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Biogen from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $311.96.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $280.01 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $278.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.46. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $220.01 and a fifty-two week high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $10.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.03 by $2.23. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 40.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen will post 34.74 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Biogen by 35.0% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 0.3% in the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 12,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its position in Biogen by 3.9% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Biogen by 2.3% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in Biogen by 0.3% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 15,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

