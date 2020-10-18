Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Expected to Post Earnings of $8.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to post earnings per share of $8.06 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty Eight analysts have issued estimates for Biogen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $8.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.38. Biogen reported earnings of $9.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biogen will report full year earnings of $34.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $31.07 to $36.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $29.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.17 to $37.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Biogen.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $10.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.03 by $2.23. Biogen had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 40.91%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.15 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Biogen from $350.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Biogen from $357.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.96.

BIIB opened at $280.01 on Friday. Biogen has a 1-year low of $220.01 and a 1-year high of $374.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $278.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. bought a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Redmile Group LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 28.8% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 589,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $186,443,000 after acquiring an additional 131,800 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 6.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 113.1% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 433.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,155,000 after acquiring an additional 13,242 shares during the period. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

