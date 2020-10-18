BidaskClub Upgrades Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) to “Strong-Buy”

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ZS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Zscaler in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Zscaler from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their price target on Zscaler from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.46.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $154.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.99 and a beta of 0.76. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $163.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $125.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.67 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 27.39% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Manoj Apte sold 16,664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.06, for a total transaction of $2,283,967.84. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total value of $3,152,310.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,850,110.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 278,445 shares of company stock worth $37,438,197 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Zscaler by 220.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 916,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,321,000 after acquiring an additional 629,986 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Zscaler by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,051,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,123,000 after acquiring an additional 509,318 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Zscaler by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,688,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,370,000 after acquiring an additional 499,807 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,957,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,326,000 after acquiring an additional 318,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 933.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 221,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,360,000 after acquiring an additional 200,460 shares during the last quarter. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

