BidaskClub Upgrades Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) to Hold

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on WMGI. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wright Medical Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Wright Medical Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Wright Medical Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.63.

Shares of WMGI opened at $30.60 on Friday. Wright Medical Group has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $30.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.36). Wright Medical Group had a negative return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $129.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Wright Medical Group will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kevin D. Cordell sold 3,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $104,620.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP James Lightman sold 1,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $46,024.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,947 shares of company stock worth $179,289. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wright Medical Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,343,206 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $366,840,000 after acquiring an additional 85,527 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Wright Medical Group by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 3,184,714 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $94,650,000 after acquiring an additional 817,004 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP increased its stake in Wright Medical Group by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 3,081,989 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $91,597,000 after buying an additional 291,295 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in Wright Medical Group by 144.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,722,912 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $80,925,000 after buying an additional 1,609,643 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Wright Medical Group by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,454,073 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $72,935,000 after buying an additional 1,261,082 shares during the period.

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

