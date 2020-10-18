BidaskClub Upgrades The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) to Hold

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

CG has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The Carlyle Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.27.

NASDAQ CG opened at $27.68 on Friday. The Carlyle Group has a 52 week low of $15.21 and a 52 week high of $34.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.45 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.21.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.52 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 13.03% and a positive return on equity of 19.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Christopher Finn sold 60,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $1,688,377.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 588,244 shares in the company, valued at $16,353,183.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 230,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $29,588,610.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 418,682 shares of company stock worth $34,773,061 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CG. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

