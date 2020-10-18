BidaskClub Upgrades OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) to “Strong-Buy”

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

OPRX has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

NASDAQ:OPRX opened at $21.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. OptimizeRx has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $22.44. The company has a market capitalization of $321.92 million, a P/E ratio of -45.53 and a beta of 0.47.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 million. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 23.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OptimizeRx will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OptimizeRx news, Director Gregory D. Wasson bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.49 per share, with a total value of $262,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 10,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $170,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,413.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $550,100. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in OptimizeRx in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in OptimizeRx by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in OptimizeRx by 184.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 5,088 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in OptimizeRx in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation provides digital health messaging services for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. The company's cloud-based solutions support patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, education, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health records platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

