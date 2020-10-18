BidaskClub Upgrades Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to “Hold”

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MDLZ. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.38.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $57.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.68. The company has a market cap of $82.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International has a 12-month low of $41.19 and a 12-month high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Mondelez International will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,000,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $55,930,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $64,495,548.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at $707,112.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,876,741 shares of company stock worth $160,211,881. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 29,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 7,383 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 237,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,127,000 after buying an additional 12,972 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5,332.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 361,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,504,000 after buying an additional 355,235 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.