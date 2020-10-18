BidaskClub Upgrades IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) to Buy

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on IGMS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $67.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.57.

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

IGM Biosciences stock opened at $75.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion and a PE ratio of -18.32. IGM Biosciences has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $89.81.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IGM Biosciences news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,637 shares in the company, valued at $158,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Shinyu Chen sold 1,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $134,505.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,773,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 193,125 shares of company stock valued at $9,662,662 and sold 4,646 shares valued at $299,476. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $11,209,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 23.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,507,000 after acquiring an additional 28,965 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 1,704,500.0% during the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 136,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,956,000 after acquiring an additional 136,360 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 58.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after acquiring an additional 32,038 shares during the period. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $4,535,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with B cell NHL and other B cell malignancies.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.