BidaskClub Upgrades FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) to “Sell”

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FEYE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of FireEye from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FireEye from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of FireEye from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of FireEye from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of FireEye from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.63.

NASDAQ:FEYE opened at $14.11 on Friday. FireEye has a 12-month low of $7.54 and a 12-month high of $18.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.64.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The information security company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 16.21% and a negative net margin of 26.68%. The business had revenue of $230.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FireEye will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alexa King sold 43,659 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $698,980.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 474,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,603,741.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FEYE. Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in FireEye by 173.4% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 4,442 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of FireEye by 78.8% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FireEye during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FireEye during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FireEye during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

