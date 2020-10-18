BidaskClub Upgrades Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) to Hold

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CSTE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caesarstone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

NASDAQ CSTE opened at $11.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.70. Caesarstone has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85. The firm has a market cap of $393.14 million, a P/E ratio of 103.92 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The construction company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $99.04 million for the quarter. Caesarstone had a return on equity of 0.76% and a net margin of 0.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSTE. State Street Corp raised its stake in Caesarstone by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 489,581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Caesarstone by 957.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 70,807 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Caesarstone by 41.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Caesarstone by 28.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Caesarstone by 24.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. 45.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesarstone Company Profile

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are used as countertops in residential kitchens, as well as serve the renovation and remodeling market.

