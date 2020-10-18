BidaskClub Upgrades AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) to Hold

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of AVROBIO in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AVROBIO from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AVROBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVRO opened at $15.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.43 million, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.69. AVROBIO has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $29.32.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.04). On average, analysts forecast that AVROBIO will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of AVROBIO by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of AVROBIO during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of AVROBIO by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of AVROBIO during the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AVROBIO during the 2nd quarter worth about $176,000. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVROBIO Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

