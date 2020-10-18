BidaskClub Lowers SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SINA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.50.

SINA stock opened at $42.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -137.42 and a beta of 1.18. SINA has a one year low of $26.04 and a one year high of $44.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $507.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.19 million. SINA had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SINA will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SINA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SINA by 28.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 17,102 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in SINA by 69.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 28,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in SINA by 2.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 500,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,937,000 after acquiring an additional 12,536 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of SINA during the 1st quarter valued at $543,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SINA by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 524,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,701,000 after buying an additional 67,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

SINA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates SINA.com, an online media property that provides region-focused format and content, including feeds from news providers; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events information; entertainment news and events; automobile-related news and service information; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

