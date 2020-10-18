BidaskClub Lowers Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised Diamond Hill Investment Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ DHIL opened at $139.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $449.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.63. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a 52 week low of $75.00 and a 52 week high of $150.00.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.25 million during the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 29.51%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 91.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 328 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,968 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,194 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 54.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to a range of clients, such as corporations, mutual funds, retirement plans, public pension funds, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, and high net worth individuals.

