BidaskClub Lowers Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

COMM has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Commscope from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Commscope in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Commscope in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities started coverage on Commscope in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Commscope from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.18.

Get Commscope alerts:

Shares of COMM stock opened at $9.26 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.51 and its 200-day moving average is $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.18, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -1.60, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.71. Commscope has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $15.79.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.22. Commscope had a positive return on equity of 33.85% and a negative net margin of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Commscope will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Commscope by 1,076.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Commscope during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Commscope by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,069 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Commscope by 803.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 6,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Commscope during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

About Commscope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Commscope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commscope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.