BidaskClub Downgrades FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) to Sell

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of FRP stock opened at $40.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $387.84 million, a PE ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 0.66. FRP has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $54.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.32.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 43.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 million for the quarter.

In other FRP news, CEO John D. Baker II purchased 3,700 shares of FRP stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.59 per share, for a total transaction of $150,183.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,103.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO John D. Baker III purchased 3,400 shares of FRP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.61 per share, with a total value of $138,074.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,579.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,044 shares of company stock worth $43,302 in the last three months. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hyman Charles D raised its position in FRP by 116.2% during the second quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 989,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,137,000 after purchasing an additional 531,527 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FRP by 51.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 81,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 27,831 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in FRP during the second quarter valued at $377,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FRP by 7.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 7,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in FRP by 52.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

About FRP

FRP Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in various real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties.

