BidaskClub Downgrades Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) to Sell

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Camden National in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of CAC opened at $32.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.33 and a 200-day moving average of $32.02. Camden National has a one year low of $25.74 and a one year high of $48.48. The company has a market cap of $479.42 million, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $46.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.96 million. Camden National had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 11.17%. Analysts expect that Camden National will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAC. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its position in Camden National by 242.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 75,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,273,000 after buying an additional 53,210 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of Camden National by 213.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 70,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 47,705 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden National during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,426,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Camden National during the 1st quarter valued at about $934,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Camden National by 157.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 25,811 shares during the last quarter. 66.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

