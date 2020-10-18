Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) Given “Hold” Rating at Wells Fargo & Company

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BRY. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Berry Petroleum in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Berry Petroleum from $4.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Berry Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berry Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Berry Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.34.

Shares of Berry Petroleum stock opened at $3.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $253.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.92. Berry Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $11.72.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $33.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.30 million. Berry Petroleum had a negative net margin of 19.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.83%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Berry Petroleum will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRY. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Petroleum during the third quarter worth $37,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Berry Petroleum by 3.9% during the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,307,017 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,313,000 after buying an additional 49,218 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Berry Petroleum by 9.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 154,442 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 13,030 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Petroleum in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Berry Petroleum by 24.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,881 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Berry Petroleum

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

