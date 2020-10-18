Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST)

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $73.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

CWST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Casella Waste Systems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWST opened at $60.91 on Thursday. Casella Waste Systems has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $61.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.68. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $188.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.16 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William P. Hulligan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $276,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,629.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total transaction of $545,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 192,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,499,020.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,623 shares of company stock worth $1,805,692 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the second quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

