Bennicas & Associates Inc. Has $1.88 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bennicas & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 1.2% of Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 8.9% during the third quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 25,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in Pfizer by 9.8% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 27,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 1.7% during the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in Pfizer by 1.5% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 55,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management grew its position in Pfizer by 4.0% during the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 40,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Atlantic Securities cut Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.64.

Shares of PFE opened at $37.95 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $40.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.59 and a 200-day moving average of $36.32.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $154,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

