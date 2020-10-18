Bennicas & Associates Inc. Acquires 1,225 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bennicas & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,769 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for 1.1% of Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of AT&T by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,380,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,237,000 after purchasing an additional 69,268 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 10,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 13,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Scotiabank cut shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.56.

AT&T stock opened at $27.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.