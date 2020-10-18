Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $258,000 Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,338 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 782,399 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,038,000 after buying an additional 44,297 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 21,778 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 12,498 shares in the last quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 123,178 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,618,000 after buying an additional 11,854 shares in the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 76,870 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,130,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $58.05 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.66 and its 200 day moving average is $57.28. The firm has a market cap of $240.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Argus raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.24.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

