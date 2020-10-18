Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,439 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 2.9% of Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Spence Asset Management increased its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 126.1% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 694 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,272.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,639.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3,207.58 and its 200-day moving average is $2,802.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Edward Jones reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,438.90.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $4,369,386.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

