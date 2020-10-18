Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $323,111,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 75.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,893,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,026,138,000 after buying an additional 6,827,922 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 125.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,015,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967,185 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 511.6% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,465,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $858,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899,298 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,363.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,557,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $633,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $288.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.24. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $164.93 and a 12-month high of $303.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.388 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

