Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BJCHF) Short Interest Update

Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BJCHF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,110,000 shares, a growth of 85.8% from the September 15th total of 4,364,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7,372.7 days.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Beijing Capital International Airport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, August 30th.

Shares of BJCHF stock opened at $0.58 on Friday. Beijing Capital International Airport has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.63.

Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited engages in the aeronautical and non-aeronautical businesses at the Beijing Capital Airport in the People's Republic of China. The company's aeronautical business is involved in the provision of aircraft landings and take-offs; passenger service facilities; ground support services; and fire-fighting services for domestic and foreign air transportation enterprises.

