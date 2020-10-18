Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €65.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BMW. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Independent Research set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €67.21 ($79.07).

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) stock opened at €63.12 ($74.26) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.26. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €36.60 ($43.05) and a 12-month high of €77.06 ($90.66). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €62.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €55.62.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

