Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €65.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BMW. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €67.21 ($79.07).

Shares of ETR BMW opened at €63.12 ($74.26) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €62.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of €55.62. The firm has a market cap of $38.00 billion and a PE ratio of 12.71. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €36.60 ($43.05) and a 1 year high of €77.06 ($90.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.26, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

