Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) (LON:BDEV) Price Target Raised to GBX 630

Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) (LON:BDEV) had its price objective increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 630 ($8.23) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate development company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) from GBX 710 ($9.28) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Davy Research upgraded Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 680 ($8.88) price target (up previously from GBX 625 ($8.17)) on shares of Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 669 ($8.74) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.23) target price on shares of Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 660.23 ($8.63).

Shares of BDEV opened at GBX 540 ($7.06) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 3.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion and a PE ratio of 13.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 502.42 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 506.35. Barratt Developments plc has a twelve month low of GBX 349.40 ($4.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 979.54 ($12.80).

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

