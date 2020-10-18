Barclays (LON:BARC) PT Set at GBX 125 by Credit Suisse Group

Barclays (LON:BARC) has been given a GBX 125 ($1.63) target price by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.79% from the company’s previous close.

BARC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group set a GBX 140 ($1.83) price target on shares of Barclays and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 135 ($1.76) price target on shares of Barclays and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target on shares of Barclays and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 233 ($3.04) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 153.43 ($2.00).

Shares of BARC stock opened at GBX 101.80 ($1.33) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 101.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 106.04. Barclays has a one year low of GBX 73.04 ($0.95) and a one year high of GBX 192.99 ($2.52).

In other news, insider Brian Gilvary bought 9,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 103 ($1.35) per share, with a total value of £10,070.31 ($13,156.92). Also, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 37,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.24), for a total transaction of £35,832.10 ($46,814.87).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

