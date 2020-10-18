Bankwell Financial Group Inc Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share (NASDAQ:BWFG)

Bankwell Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bankwell Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 14th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.19. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Bankwell Financial Group’s FY2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.55 million. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 5.80%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of BWFG opened at $15.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $119.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.81. Bankwell Financial Group has a twelve month low of $12.07 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 8.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 10.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 83.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 28.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 52.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

