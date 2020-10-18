Bank of America Trims Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Target Price to $52.00

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) had its price target lowered by Bank of America from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ESPR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a sell rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a hold rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.38.

Shares of NASDAQ ESPR opened at $35.12 on Thursday. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $24.82 and a 12-month high of $76.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.06. The company has a market cap of $977.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.62.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $2.19. The company had revenue of $212.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.97 million. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 38.86% and a negative return on equity of 271.49%. Esperion Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 21557.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 48,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 13,291 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $340,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $282,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,106,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 56,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 23,930 shares in the last quarter.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

