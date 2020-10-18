Bank of America Boosts General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target to $65.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Thursday, AR Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on General Motors from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on General Motors from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays upped their target price on General Motors from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on General Motors from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on General Motors from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Motors currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.38.

GM opened at $33.45 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.62 and a 200 day moving average of $26.53. General Motors has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $38.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $47.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.45.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $1.22. General Motors had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $16.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. General Motors’s revenue was down 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in General Motors by 758.0% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,287 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in General Motors by 29.8% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 714.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in General Motors during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in General Motors by 377.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,951 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

