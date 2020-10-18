Bank of America Boosts Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target to $51.00

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its target price lifted by Bank of America from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ACCD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Accolade from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Accolade in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set a buy rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Accolade from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Accolade from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Accolade from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.44.

Get Accolade alerts:

Shares of ACCD opened at $41.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.44. Accolade has a twelve month low of $28.68 and a twelve month high of $44.96.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accolade will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Accolade stock. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade Inc (NASDAQ:ACCD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 151,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,896,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned 0.31% of Accolade as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. It offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.