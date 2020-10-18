Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $206.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “As a leading provider of a cloud-based communications platform, Bandwidth benefits from cost-effective operations. The company has inked a deal to acquire Voxbone, an international enterprise cloud communications leader. The transaction complements Bandwidth’s product portfolio and enables it to offer a unified software platform. The CPaaS segment is considered to be a key long-term growth driver. It is the only API platform provider that owns a Tier 1 network with superior network capacity with a usage-based revenue model. However, the company operates in a highly competitive market. Escalated R&D investments weigh on Bandwidth’s margins. The adverse economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is likely to erode the top line. It faces concentration risks as revenues are generated from a limited number of enterprise customers.”

Get Bandwidth alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BAND. Morgan Stanley cut Bandwidth from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine raised Bandwidth from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Bandwidth from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised Bandwidth from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Bandwidth from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $180.25.

BAND opened at $185.34 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $164.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.71 and a beta of 0.76. Bandwidth has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $198.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 11.85 and a quick ratio of 11.85.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $76.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.44 million. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 9.21%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bandwidth will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.60, for a total value of $83,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas A. Suriano sold 234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total value of $41,160.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,565 shares in the company, valued at $978,883.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,234 shares of company stock worth $213,106 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAND. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 633.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 634,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,629,000 after acquiring an additional 548,280 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 1,098.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 498,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,310,000 after acquiring an additional 456,898 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 32.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,691,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,774,000 after acquiring an additional 414,818 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bandwidth in the second quarter worth about $34,187,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Bandwidth by 40.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 762,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,297,000 after purchasing an additional 220,201 shares in the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bandwidth (BAND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.