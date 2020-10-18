B.Riley Securit Weighs in on Freeport-McMoRan Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) – Investment analysts at B.Riley Securit decreased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Freeport-McMoRan in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 14th. B.Riley Securit analyst L. Pipes now expects that the natural resource company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.18. B.Riley Securit also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FCX. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.57.

FCX stock opened at $17.15 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.87 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,397,605 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,855,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,623 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 39,587,723 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $458,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,287 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 15.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,224,564 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $303,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576,327 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 61.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,163,448 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $129,161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 94.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,118,532 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $105,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427,692 shares in the last quarter. 69.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

