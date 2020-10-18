B.Riley Securit Comments on MarineMax, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:HZO)

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) – Equities researchers at B.Riley Securit boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of MarineMax in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 15th. B.Riley Securit analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $2.69 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.55. B.Riley Securit also issued estimates for MarineMax’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Get MarineMax alerts:

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.86. MarineMax had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $498.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised MarineMax from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. TheStreet raised MarineMax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. B. Riley boosted their target price on MarineMax from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. MarineMax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.92.

Shares of NYSE HZO opened at $29.24 on Friday. MarineMax has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $34.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.40 million, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MarineMax during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in MarineMax during the 3rd quarter worth about $656,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000.

In other MarineMax news, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $641,200.00. Also, Director Evelyn V. Follit sold 5,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $148,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,366.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,335 shares of company stock valued at $2,209,691 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.