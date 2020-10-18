B. Riley Boosts Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Price Target to $5.00

Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barrington Research raised Autoweb from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Lake Street Capital raised Autoweb from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Autoweb has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AUTO opened at $4.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.88. Autoweb has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $5.97.

Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The information services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.06 million. Autoweb had a negative return on equity of 50.53% and a negative net margin of 10.70%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Autoweb will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

