Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Has $1.45 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,249,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,529,000 after buying an additional 9,677 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $474,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,404,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,845 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $1,294,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 18,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.59.

NYSE JPM opened at $101.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $309.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.36 and its 200-day moving average is $96.79. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

