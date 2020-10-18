Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Cuts Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,405 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 864 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 1.3% of Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atlantic Trust LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 94 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 256.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA opened at $552.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $521.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $401.87. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $340.87 billion, a PE ratio of 101.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.55. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $180.68 and a 52-week high of $589.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 12,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.60, for a total transaction of $5,147,875.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,140,304.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.30, for a total transaction of $335,445.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,320 shares of company stock valued at $87,129,970 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price (up previously from $525.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $528.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Benchmark upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $535.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $521.49.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

