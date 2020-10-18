Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Axonics Modulation Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.80.

Shares of NASDAQ AXNX opened at $48.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 0.09. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $52.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 9.91 and a current ratio of 10.88.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.11. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.13% and a negative net margin of 155.91%. The company had revenue of $15.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Axonics Modulation Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 922.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Axonics Modulation Technologies will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Rinda Sama sold 13,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $590,814.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 171,293 shares in the company, valued at $7,382,728.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $1,053,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 425,425 shares in the company, valued at $17,931,663.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,002 shares of company stock worth $5,663,144 over the last three months. 25.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 137.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,552,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,668 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,883,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,121,000 after buying an additional 174,257 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 380.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,230,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,220,000 after buying an additional 974,982 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,209,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,470,000 after buying an additional 388,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA acquired a new stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $23,489,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence, and non-obstructive urinary retention.

